How to stay safe while trick or treating

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is right around the corner, and medical experts are urging parents to keep their kids safe.

According to Carilion, most injuries on Halloween night are caused by being hit by a car.

Carilion suggests wearing reflective costumes, so kids can be seen by drivers, and carrying some sort of flashlight.

Experts are also urging parents to take kids trick or treating before it gets dark, or find an alternative altogether.

“Advice that I like to give is, particularly if you have young kids, get together and have a party,” Medical Director for Level 1 Trauma Center at Carilion Dr. Katheryn Bass said. “Have it in a community center or someone’s home, gather all the kids, organize some games and treats and that’s kind of probably the safest best way to do it.”

Bass said to make sure you are aware of your surroundings this Halloween so that you and your children stay safe.