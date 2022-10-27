Warner, Kaine announce more than $30M for zero-emission school buses in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 81 zero-emission school buses will be coming to school districts in Virginia, thanks to federal funding.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $30,810,000 in federal funding for energy-efficient school buses across the Commonwealth.

The zero-emission buses are part of their Clean School Bus Program, which is meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts, and produce cleaner air, officials said.

This is a breakdown of how the funding will be broken up between school districts in the Southwest and Central regions of Virginia, according to Kaine’s office:

$7,900,000 - Carroll County Public Schools for 20 buses,

$1,185,000 - Charlotte County Public Schools for three buses,

$790,000 - Floyd County Public Schools for two buses,

$1,185,000 - Franklin City Public Schools for three buses,

$790,000 - Galax City Public Schools for two buses,

$1,580,000 - Grayson County Public Schools for four buses,

$9,875,000 - Lynchburg City Public Schools for 25 buses,

$790,000 - Nelson County Public Schools for two buses.

Officials said Goochland County Public Schools, Lee County Public Schools, Powhatan County Public Schools, and Wise County Public Schools will also receive funding for clean school buses.

The funding was awarded through the Environmental Protection Agency, and was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, officials said.