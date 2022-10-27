67º

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on CHIPS manufacturing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Biden delivers remarks on Micron’s plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing in upstate New York, which is said to create good-paying jobs and help ensure the future is made in America.

His speech was expected to begin around 3:30 p.m.

