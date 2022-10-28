Heavy police presence off 10th Street in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of 10th Street and Marshall Avenue in Southwest Roanoke.
Crime scene tape is up and the roads are blocked off at this time.
We’re working for you to learn more
ROANOKE, Va. – There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of 10th Street and Marshall Avenue in Southwest Roanoke.
Crime scene tape is up and the roads are blocked off at this time.
We’re working for you to learn more
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.