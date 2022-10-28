Last minute Halloween costume ideas with Roanoke’s Capt. Party

Halloween is just a few days away, and if you are scrambling for a last-minute costume, we’ve got you covered.

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is just a few days away, and if you are scrambling for a last-minute costume, we’ve got you covered.

10 News reporter Brittany Wier stopped by Capt. Party to see what the popular costumes are this year that will make your Halloween weekend extra spooky.

PJ Nagel, the General Manager, says easy costumes to do every year are always a pirate, a flapper from the roaring 20s, a witch and a cowboy or cowgirl.

Nagle says a lot of his customers are looking for creative Halloween makeup. They want the makeup to be the focus of their costume and then add a couple of accessories to tie it all together. He recommends checking out various social media sites for tutorials on how to make the most of your makeup.

Capt. Party also has a section where you can buy two costume accessories for $1 to make an easy DIY costume come together.