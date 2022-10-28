Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students.

Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students.

The university is also celebrating its record high 18,400 students enrolled in the Liberty University Online Academy, offering Christian online education to K-12 students.

“Not only has God been faithful to maintain our enrollment, but He has also gone above and beyond and has allowed Liberty to see record-breaking enrollment,” said Ron Kennedy, Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing. “With the continued growth of our online program, Liberty’s impact is truly being felt around the world.”

Kennedy says many schools have not been as fortunate as Liberty through the challenges of the past few years.

“It’s a challenge for such a large institution as Liberty, but we were able to accommodate our guests through virtual tours and admission sessions when greeting them face-to-face was not an option,” said Kennedy. “We adjusted to remote operations when necessary without compromising our quality service. God has blessed us through it all.”

This fall, the incoming class has about 4,600 residential undergraduate students. The residential population includes students from all 50 states and over 80 countries.

The university has 15 colleges and schools, and students can choose from over 700 programs of study. Liberty also offers more than 450 online programs.