Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings

Some Virginia Tech students have stories to share when going to college, but imagine waiting to get inside your dorm in the cold because it flooded.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning.

Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors.

Some students were lucky and were able to save their belongings – others, not so much.

One student said most of his shoes were ruined by the water.

“There was water already in my room. I didn’t step in at first but realized I needed to grab stuff, and I the only thing I thought to grab was my guitar cause. I really like music, and I left the rest of my stuff because I was just panicking,” Kaiden Brindle, a Hokie freshman, said.

10 News reached out to Virginia Tech to get a statement and we are still waiting to hear back.