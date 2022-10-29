Suspect leads Campbell Co. deputies on car chase

Daniel Ardito, 20, of Phillipsburg, N.J. was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit. (Courtesy of: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after leading police on a chase.

Daniel Ardito, 20, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, was taken into custody Friday after a car chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Deputies say Ardito was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County. The pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle at the Winebarger Road entrance near the Joe Beans coffee shop along Wards Road.

Ardito was taken into custody and charged with Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Eluding and Reckless Driving. Further charged may be forthcoming.