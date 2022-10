EAGLE ROCK, Va. – Local pet shelters are full of pets, running out of room to help more animals.

To find loving homes for available pets, Angels of Assisi is holding a pet adoption event Sunday, Oct. 30 at Blue Ridge Vineyard.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live music.

Admission is $5 or a bag of Purina One Dog/Cat food. Adoptions will be 50 percent off and many loving dogs and cats will be up for adoption.