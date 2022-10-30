Martinsville Speedway announces complete sellout for Xfinity 500 race

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Martinsville Speedway announced a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.

The Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping, and pre-race experience. The Brake Pad and SkyDeck experiences are also sold out.

This is the first sellout of the Xfinity 500 race since 2006.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are proud to share that our loyal fans have sold out the Xfinity 500,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “We are overwhelmingly grateful for race fans coming out to support the NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway. As one of the most competitive races and tracks on the Cup Series schedule, the fireworks on and off the track will be on display before a capacity crowd today.”

This marks the eighth Cup Series sellout this season. The DAYTONA 500, Coca-Cola 500, and Cook Out Southern 500 are among other Cup Series sellouts.

The green flag for the penultimate race waves Sunday at 2:08 p.m. and will be broadcasted on NBC, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM Radio.