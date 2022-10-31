Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.

After arriving at the scene, authorities located a man with a serious gunshot injury.

Lynchburg Police told 10 News that the man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops