Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people.

Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard.

Deputies had previously responded to the area for reports of loud music earlier in the evening. When law enforcement arrived it was reported attendees denied hearing any gunshots, but later the Sheriff’s office says they were notified of two victims arriving at Halifax and Danville emergency departments.

Both victims had been shot. One of the victims was taken to a nearby trauma center. The condition of both remains unknown.

Anyone who may have been in attendance at the described party/gathering who has information or photos/videos on their mobile devices are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 or email: sar@pittgov.org.

No arrests have been made.