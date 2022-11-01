Ferrum College President announces resignation

FERRUM, Va. – The President of Ferrum College, Dr. David Johns, has announced his resignation.

On Tuesday, Dr. David Johns, the current President of Ferrum College, said he would be resigning as president effective Nov. 7.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and the way we have worked together to make Ferrum a great place to live, work, study, and play. I appreciate the support I have received from the Board throughout this process,” Dr. Johns said.

According to Ferrum College, Dr. Johns has been the college’s president since January 2018.

Prior to working at Ferrum, Dr. Johns taught religious studies and was vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college at Union College, the site said. He also worked as a college chaplain and academic librarian – giving him nearly thirty years of experience in private higher education.

During his time at Ferrum, Dr. Johns led cross-cultural study groups, made several campus improvements, strengthened fundraising efforts, restructured academic areas, established partnerships for transfers and internships, and more, according to Ferrum College.

After Dr. Johns made his resignation announcement, the college’s Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter said they’re beginning the process to search for an interim president.

“We are grateful for [Johns’] service to the College and his many contributions during his tenure as president, including managing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and for his efforts in establishing the strategic direction of the College,” said Showalter. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we wish Dr. Johns all the best in his next endeavor.”

The interim president will oversee the college as the board prepares to host a nationwide search for the next president, leaders said.

To learn more about Dr. Johns, visit his webpage on Ferrum College’s website.