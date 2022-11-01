Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg Police Department considers a second option for new headquarters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Oct. 31 at 10:37 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets for the report of shots fired.

After arriving at the scene, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity.

The victim was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

LPD Criminal Investigations Unit assisted with the investigation.

Police will say this incident remains an ongoing investigation.

