62º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

Authorities say it happened in the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
Lynchburg Police Department considers a second option for new headquarters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Oct. 31 at 10:37 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets for the report of shots fired.

After arriving at the scene, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity.

The victim was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

LPD Criminal Investigations Unit assisted with the investigation.

Police will say this incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email