Carilion Children’s celebrates National Literacy Month with book fair

ROANOKE, Va. – In honor of National Literacy Month, Carilion Children’s at Tanglewood hosted its first-ever book fair.

Patients and their families received free books to encourage reading.

Local author, Nancy Ruth Patterson, was also there to sign her story and coloring book, Captain Carilion.

Captain Carilion is a book that was made possible through fundraising by the Carilion Clinic Foundation.

“It’s obvious that people are excited about the opportunity to have books to read and are interested in what other new things are out there,” said Chief Development Officer at Carilion Clinic Foundation, Kay Strickland.

Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout and hope to host another book fair in the future.