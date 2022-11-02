60º

Local News

Carilion Children’s celebrates National Literacy Month with book fair

November is recognized as National Literacy Month

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Carilion, Roanoke, Education, Parenting, Reading
In honor of November being recognized as National Literacy Month, Carilion Children's hosted their first-ever book fair.

ROANOKE, Va. – In honor of National Literacy Month, Carilion Children’s at Tanglewood hosted its first-ever book fair.

Patients and their families received free books to encourage reading.

Local author, Nancy Ruth Patterson, was also there to sign her story and coloring book, Captain Carilion.

Captain Carilion is a book that was made possible through fundraising by the Carilion Clinic Foundation.

“It’s obvious that people are excited about the opportunity to have books to read and are interested in what other new things are out there,” said Chief Development Officer at Carilion Clinic Foundation, Kay Strickland.

Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout and hope to host another book fair in the future.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter