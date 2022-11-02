One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County.

VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road.

A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went into a curve and ran off the side of the road, then went down the embankment and through a creek before hitting a tree, authorities said.

A passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Rudy Mairena-Cardona, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later passed away, according to police.

The driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Lilian Gonzalez-Canales, was taken to a medical facility with minor injuries, VSP said. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Police said the front passenger, 29-year-old Franklin Mairena-Cardona, was also taken to a medical facility with minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were also two children in the vehicle – an eight-year-old and a two-year-old, authorities said. They both were taken to a medical facility with minor injuries, and both children were in safety restraints.

We’re told Gonzales-Canales has been charged with reckless driving, and the crash is still under investigation.