Downtown Lynchburg Association to publish cookbook featuring local eats

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Downtown Lynchburg Association is gearing up to publish Hill City Eats: A Downtown Lynchburg Cookbook.

The cookbook will feature many of the places and food that make up a taste of Lynchburg.

“This book is a symbol of our progress – how far this city has come. But most importantly, it is a celebration of the small businesses that are at its heart,” said Ashley Kershner, Executive Director of Downtown Lynchburg Association. “Today, with over forty restaurants, many of which have opened in the last ten years, it is safe to say that we have become a culinary destination - a diverse restaurant scene that has breathed new life into this city.”

The cookbook will feature 35 participating locations downtown. It will retail for $35 at different locations and on the DLA website. Preorder opens Nov. 10 on the Hill City Eats website.

The cookbook features locations like Aji Ramen & Sushi, Bacon St. Bagels, and Barb’s Dream Hut — to name a few. A full list of featured locations can be found on the website.