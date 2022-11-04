72º

VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

I-81 delays near Salem due to emergency bridge construction (Credit: VDOT) (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time.

VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.

The lane closure near Salem is expected to be in place overnight, crews said.

VDOT said the bridge is over Route 635 in Roanoke County and is in the work zone between exits 137 and 141.

We’re told damages were discovered on Friday afternoon.

