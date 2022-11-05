72º

Lord Botetourt defeats Staunton River 41-14

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

It was tied up until the Cavaliers got to business

MONETA, Va. – Lord Botetourt had a good measure in week one with E.C. Glass. They lost that game by just two scores, and they haven’t lost since.

They held their record tonight ahead of the playoffs.

Lord Botetourt won against Staunton River 41-14.

