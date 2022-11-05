Lord Botetourt defeats Staunton River 41-14

MONETA, Va. – Lord Botetourt had a good measure in week one with E.C. Glass. They lost that game by just two scores, and they haven’t lost since.
They held their record tonight ahead of the playoffs.
Lord Botetourt won against Staunton River 41-14.
