POLL 🦃: Week two of the Thanksgiving food showdown

Pecan pie, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, and mashed potatoes moved on to week two

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

It’s week two of the showdown that’ll decide which Thanksgiving food is really the best, according to you.

We had over 220 submissions for week one’s Thanksgiving food showdown. One race was close, and the other three had clear winners from the start.

Here’s how the foods in week one matched up:

  • Pecan pie: 57%, Apple pie 47%
  • Sweet potato casserole: 68.1%, Green bean casserole 31.9%
  • Stuffing: 86.9%, Cornbread: 13.1%
  • Mashed potatoes: 71.7%, Mac and cheese: 28.3%

Pecan pie, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, and mashed potatoes all got to move on to the second-week contest.

Vote for your favorites below, and be on the lookout for an article next Tuesday with the winners and the final poll. On Thanksgiving day, we’ll post the big winner!

