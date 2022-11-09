Man hurt after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.

When officers responded to the scene, they said they found a man outside a home in the area with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, details about what led up to the shooting are limited. No suspects were found and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.