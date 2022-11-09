Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County.

On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of Police since April 2022, officials said. He has also been supervising the professional standards unit, the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy, Services Division, and Crime Prevention.

We’re told Poindexter has plenty of experience under his belt. Before this role, officials said he served 28 years as a Police Commander, Police Sergeant, and Police Officer. During that time, he gained knowledge in multiple different areas, including criminal investigations, administration, mentorship, and human resources.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bluefield College and has participated in over a dozen trainings relevant to the position. Poindexter will be the fourth person chosen to lead the Roanoke County Police Deparment, officials said.

”I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next Police Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department,” said Poindexter. “I look forward to further serving the citizens of Roanoke County as well as working with the men and women who serve our community.”

Poindexter will follow Chief Howard Hall who served nearly 40 years in law enforcement, officials said. Hall announced his retirement in September.