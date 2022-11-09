VetBiz: New program for veteran business owners in Roanoke

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. – A first-of-its-kind program in Southwest Virginia is helping veterans who are small business owners.

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center launched a new program called VetBiz.

The goal is to provide mentoring and networking to veterans who’ve started small businesses in the greater Roanoke area, Alleghany Highlands and New River Valley.

VetBiz can also help veterans advertise and grow their businesses.

“Obviously, we want to support veteran business owners, especially this week since this is Veterans Week,” said Tom Tanner, a senior advisor at the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center. “So you want to shop a veteran business and help them along. You know, all veterans have done a lot for our country here, so this is time to pay back.”

VetBiz also launched a website, which offers an online database of veteran-owned small businesses: VetBizVirginia.org. Veteran business owners are encouraged to register their businesses through the website.

The first VetBiz networking event is Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the VR Center on Apperson Drive in Salem. All veteran business owners are invited to attend.