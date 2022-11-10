One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday.

Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.

Deputies say they responded to the scene and found Jessica Ezzyk, 42, of Collinsville with what appeared to be a stab wound to her neck.

Authorities say Ezzyk was transported to SOVAH Health in Martinsville where she was treated and released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation indicates that an altercation occurred between Ezzyk, and her daughter, Jassmyn Shelton, 24.

Shelton had possession of a knife and stabbed Ezzyk once in the neck, according to deputies.

Authorities say Shelton has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information on the crime; the nature of the crime and substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.