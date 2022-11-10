Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever Thanksgiving Giveback

ROANOKE, Va. – Families in Roanoke have the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced its first Thanksgiving Giveback. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Melrose Library in Roanoke from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Officials said their goal is to help 300 households to be able to sit and share a traditional meal on Thanksgiving day.

We’re told applications opened on Nov. 7 and will close at midnight on Nov. 14. Families must preregister to be able to pick up their turkey and dinner sides.

Those who wish to apply can do so here. As of Thursday evening, there were at least 150 spots still available.

Authorities are also asking for donations and volunteers to help out during the event.

Volunteers will help pack bags on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Melrose Library between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can inquire about volunteering by contacting the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office at 540-853-1761.

Donations will be accepted at the administrative office on Campbell Ave SW between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 17.