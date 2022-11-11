Cave Spring falls to Bassett in double-overtime thriller, 34-28

This matchup had to head into double OT territory

BASSETT, Va. – Onto Region 3D and it was the best match-up – on paper at least – the four versus the five.

Teams tried to move their games to Thursday night to beat the rain, but the storms were brewing in Bassett.

Up in the third quarter, it was 13-7 Bengals.

Then, Cave Spring’s offense turned on the jets, bringing it to 13 all.

This one went into overtime tied at 20. Bassett scored first and got the two extra points – the score was 28-20.

Now it was Cave Spring’s turn. Knights successfully went for two, and the game was tied up yet again.

But only one could win in this double-overtime showdown. Bassett got the final score of the nail-biter. It was 34-28, Bassett on top.