Golden Eagles defeat Warriors in a playoff upset

The Golden Eagles came in ready for a fight and came out with an upset

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Staunton River and Magna Vista met for a Thursday night showdown in the first round of playoffs.

Down 6-0 in the first, Warriors junior RB Joseph Spriggs took the handoff, went around the corner, and put his wheels on for 48-yard TD. It was 7-6 Magna Vista.

Back come the Golden Eagles – Sophomore RB Macon Ayers waved goodbye to the defense for a 14-yard TD.

Magna Vista has an answer. J’mere Hairston took the shovel pass, made three guys miss and the defense wasn’t catching him. He got the 66-yard TD to tie the game at 14.

The Golden Eagles took the big W on Thursday night, 35-21.