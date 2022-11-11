Lynchburg National Guard armory conference room dedicated to D-Day veteran

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg National Guard’s armory command conference room was dedicated to Col. Thomas S. Dallas Sr. Thursday.

Dallas was the 1st Battalion executive officer during the D-Day landing at Normandy and also commanded the Battalion through operations in Europe.

The dedication was unveiled by the 1st Battalion command team and two of Dallas’ children.

“It’s important to maintain the lineage and honors not just of the unit, but of the individual Soldiers and leaders,” said Jim Tierney, commander of the 1st Battalion. “The Dallas Conference Room will be where the leaders of the 1st Battalion come together to develop plans and discuss how to best lead our Soldiers, whether in training or in support of our federal or state mission.”

Dallas was born in North Carolina in 1913 and later moved to Martinsville, where he enlisted in H company, 116th Infantry in 1936.

After rising to the ranks of sergeant, second lieutenant, and captain, Dallas was later promoted to major when landing at Omaha Beach, earning a Silver Star.

Dallas is remembered for his bravery, including leading the capture of Fort Montbarey in France. He was later killed in a helicopter crash in 1962 and is buried at Arlington Cemetery.