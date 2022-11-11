VMI honors former superintendent on Founders Day

Virginia Military Institute is honoring one of its former superintendents in celebration of Founders Day.

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute is honoring one of its former superintendents in celebration of the institute’s Founders Day, Nov. 11.

General J.H. Binford Peay III served as VMI’s superintendent from 2003 to 2020.

On Friday, he was awarded the New Market Medal, which is the highest honor that can be awarded by VMI’s Board of Visitors.

“This day of convocation and the new market medal are very meaningful to me, more than words can express. They are honors I could have never imagined when I was a VMI cadet six decades ago,” said Gen. Peay.

The New Market Medal is to recognize individuals who demonstrate duty, honor, devotion, and leadership, which colleagues say is the epitome of General Peay’s time on and off post.

Gen. Peay’s official superintendent portrait was also unveiled at Friday’s ceremony.

“The man we honor today personifies that exceptional leader who is both a visionary and had the power and determination and convictions to implement those visions,” said Virginia Senator Thomas Norment Jr. who graduated from VMI in 1968.

VMI named Gen. Peay superintendent in 2003 and he retired in 2020. He took on the role of superintendent after serving 35 years in the Army and graduating from VMI in 1962. He’s most notably known for his strategic plan, Vision 2039.

The plan focused on moving VMI into the 21st century by renovating facilities and modernizing academic programs.

“His guidance has placed us in an excellent position in the 21ST century as we approach the institute’s 200th birthday,” said current VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins.

Gen. Peay is only the 16th person to receive the New Market Medal since its establishment in 1962.