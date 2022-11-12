Roanoke Elks Lodge donates thousands to Salem VA to help veterans experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. – A local non-profit stepped up to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Roanoke Elks Lodge #197 started an initiative at the beginning of summer 2022 to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Members said they set a goal of $10,000 and their members stepped up and blew it out of the park – $12,335.18 was raised to be donated to the Salem VA.

They raised the money through several 50/50 drawings, a yard sale, and a bake sale.

The Elks Lodge #197 extended their thanks to Barbara Brandtner, a member who worked to get a $2,000 grant from Elks National Foundation, and Linda Lambert with Hair by Linda for running a raffle to get more than $1,000.

The Salem VA was presented with the check on Friday.

We’re told Tanyia Jones, the Homeless Veterans Care Coordinator, said they will be using the funds to help veterans get into permanent housing, and assist with emergency needs for those who are enrolled in the Salem VA for healthcare.

You can see more photos of the event below.

Roanoke Elks Lodge #197 donates check to Salem VA (Credit: Dorothy with Roanoke Elks Lodge #197) (WSLS)

