Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing.

The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The alleged offender, an adult female, was detained nearby a short time later and is in police custody, charges are pending.

There is no active threat to the public.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.

