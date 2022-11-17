One hurt after shooting in Danville, incident believed to be isolated, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt on Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road.

When they got to the scene, officers said they found one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported for treatment.

During their initial investigation, Danville Police said they discovered the suspect and the victim met up at their vehicles in the parking lot right before the shooting happened.

Danville Police said they believe that the shooting was an isolated incident. They have not made an arrest yet.

Details about the suspect at this time are limited.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, which includes calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

