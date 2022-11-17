42º

One person shot at Lynchburg apartment complex, police say

LPD said victim is being transported to hospital

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Lynchburg police (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person has been shot at a Lynchburg apartment complex, according to police.

Authorities are currently on scene investigating at James Crossing Apartments.

Police said that one person has been taken to Lynchburg General with a gunshot wound.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

