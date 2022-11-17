Warner, Kaine announce more than $500k for transportation to youth mental health programs in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Harvest Outreach Center in Rustburg will soon see thousands of dollars in funding to help young Virginians have better access to mental health services.

On Thursday, Kaine’s office announced $507,900 that will specifically be used to purchase 20 vehicles for youth transport to mental health programming.

“We’ve long been concerned about the mental health impacts of the pandemic, especially for our nation’s young people, who have reported alarming spikes in stress, anxiety, and depression. We’re glad this funding is heading to the Harvest Outreach Center to help Virginians access the mental health services they need,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Rural Health Care program, officials said.