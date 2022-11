The Omni-Homestead resort in Hot Springs has raised their Christmas tree for the 2022 holiday season

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – When you step inside the Omni Homestead Resort, you’ll now see a Christmas tradition.

Their Great Hall Christmas tree is now up, just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

It took a whole team of people to get the massive tree through the small doors.

The tree can be seen in the resort’s Great Hall standing 24 feet tall.

Homestead officials said the resort is a magical place for the holidays, and hoisting the tree proves it.