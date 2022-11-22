Salem marching band, James River senior to perform in Thanksgiving parades across the country

When you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, you might spot some local high school bands and performers.

SALEM, Va. – When you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, you might spot some local high school bands and performers.

In the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, James River High School senior, Macy Williams, will be playing the alto saxophone with the Great American Marching Band.

Williams is one of 185 people from across the country selected to perform in the annual parade.

The Pride of Salem Marching Band also is making an appearance on Thanksgiving day – they will be performing in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade.

The band is one of 12 who was selected to perform out of hundreds that auditioned.

“It’s going to be fun to take in, we are super excited about that. We are going to be playing Country Roads by John Denver,” said Band Director, John Wright.