Floyd County Christmas tree farm provides greenery for Governor’s Mansion

A Christmas Tree farm in Floyd County has the honor of helping 'Deck the Halls' at the Governor's mansion.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – At Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm in Floyd County, owners John and Emily Houston are hard at work.

“I am making garland for the Governor’s Mansion. They need about 150 feet of it. I have about 75 feet made, I need to make another 75 feet today,” said Emily.

The Houston’s won a wreath contest for the Virginia Christmas Tree Grower’s Association and the prize was to make wreaths that will hang in the Governor’s Mansion.

“Can’t say that I’ve ever met a Governor before, so it will be a special experience,” she added.

This is Emily’s first year on the farm. The newlyweds just married in October.

Between wreath and tree contests in the past, John has already helped former governors Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam deck the halls.

“It’s been a wonderful honor to get to meet the Governor or the First Lady and to get to be a whole part of Christmas in Richmond,” said John.

To prepare for such an occasion, the Houston’s have plenty of space and resources to practice. The farm sits on 70 acres and they sell about 400 wreaths and more than 1,000 trees from it each year.

“We got a lot of byproduct from trees that might not make a pretty Christmas tree but it can make a pretty wreath, so we’re using 100% of our resources,” he added.

As they look forward to making the Governor’s Mansion merry and bright, their next goal is to provide holiday cheer to the White House.