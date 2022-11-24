Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke

This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens.

ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke’s popular holiday tradition returned Thursday. This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens.

The beautiful trees on display are part of the annual tree decorating contest. It’s free to the public but visitors can donate to vote on their favorite. Voting is online or in person and all donations go to the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

This event has raised more than $7,000 for the United Way to date.

“Every time someone goes and votes for their favorite tree by making a monetary donation, every cent comes right back here to United Way of Roanoke Valley and each and every day the work we do here with the United Way is to help others here in our community,” said Kianna Price Marshall, VP, Marketing and Communications for the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

The Fashions for Evergreens contest runs through New Year’s Day.