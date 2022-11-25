Man found dead next to Roanoke roadway, police investigating as fatal hit and run

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead next to a road on Friday morning.

Around 9:44 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW for reports of a person with injuries.

Authorities said when they got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the roadway.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene, according to RPD.

We’re told his identity will be released once his next of kin is properly notified.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the incident is a traffic fatality. They are now investigating the incident as a fatal hit and run.

Roanoke Police are still looking for a suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.