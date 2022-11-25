64º

One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County

Crews said the crash happened on Turkey Foot Road

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

One hospitalized after crash (Credit: Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department Facebook) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County.

The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road.

We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find one vehicle on its side with “heavy damage,” but there was no entrapment.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated, the Forest Fire Department said.

There have been no updates on the person’s condition.

