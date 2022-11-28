54º

Crews searching for missing man with dementia in Nelson County

85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen Sunday

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen Sunday. (Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your help finding a missing 85-year-old man.

Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen in Nelson County on Sunday, driving a 2001 white Nissan Altima with Virginia disabled license plates 86907HP. The vehicle has mold and a Jesus sticker on its rear left bumper.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants with a blue/brown plaid button-up shirt.

Bobbie has dementia and cardiac history.

Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911 if you see or come into contact with him.

