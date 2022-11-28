Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected.

The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28.

But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case and said the opening has been postponed to next Monday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Officials did not give a reason for the delay.

This comes after the Williamson Road location permanently shut its doors on Nov. 18. All of its employees and equipment will be moving to the new location.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting and Z-Card giveaways.

Those interested in winning a prize must be 18 or older and will need to sign up at the big red tent at the store from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be two $250 Z-Cards up for grabs along with a $2,500 Z-Card as a grand prize.

In addition, those who donate a non-perishable food item to Feeding Southwest Virginia will be given a Sheetz-branded bag while supplies last.