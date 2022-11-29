Att. Gen. Jason Miyares tours Straight Street Ministries in Roanoke

The organization offers hot meals, a place for kids to hang out off the streets and more

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-based organization Straight Street Ministries got a visit from Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares on Tuesday afternoon.

Miyares toured the facility where they offer hot meals, a safe place for kids to hang out off the streets, and resources for teen parents.

He told 10 News Straight Street Ministries goals are aligned with his office’s ceasefire initiative and other kinds of preventative measures.

Miyares said the Commonwealth needs more organizations like Straight Street to help keep kids on the right path.

“Organizations like this that is so much and so key that before children go down the wrong path, get them on the right path, and a lot of kids are coming from such horrific backgrounds that they just need to be given a chance,” said Miyares.