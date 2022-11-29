Police: 32-year-old arrested after assault, vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old in connection with an assault incident at Cardinal Carwash and a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., the LPD said they responded to the car wash for a report of a fight.

We’re told callers said one man was being assaulted by three other men at the car wash.

When officers got to the scene, they saw one of the alleged suspects leaving in a black Mercedes.

Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the Mercedes fled, which led to a vehicle pursuit.

The driver, who was later identified as 32-year-old Corderro Rucker, eventually stopped the vehicle in the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive, authorities said.

Rucker was arrested without incident and taken to Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond on the following charges, according to the LPD:

Driving without a license,

Eluding police,

Assault by mob,

Malicious wounding,

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said they are still looking for the other two men said to be involved in the incident. We’re told they fled the scene in a silver sedan.

The victim of the assault has not been identified and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer N.C. Ruble at 434-473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.