TAP receives largest-ever donation from Member One Federal Credit Union to fight poverty

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress in Roanoke received its largest one-time donation on Wednesday from Member One Federal Credit Union. They gave the nonprofit organization $100,000.

“It’s all about supporting communities and we are all overlapped and interconnected regardless of our business, we have an impact on our community,” said Alex Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Member One.

TAP said it’s using half of the money to assist people with limited income get a safe and affordable place to live.

“Provide housing for vulnerable people who need a roof over their heads in order for them to continue their education or get a job,” said Annette Lewis, TAP President and CEO.

The other half of the donation will go into TAP’s Early Childhood Education programs, buying a bus to continue its assistance with transportation.

“We are going to use the resources to help parents who want to have their children in a safe environment in our Head Start centers but also transport them to the centers so the parents can work,” Lewis explained.

This impacts parents like Raquel Sanchez, who uses TAP to better the lives of her and her son.

“They helped me to find a job, they helped with everything about childcare. I was also really worried about transportation, so they helped with transportation,” said Sanchez.

Member One’s gift is more than just money, it’s a catalyst for the success and stability of countless families.