SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley.

You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page.

They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West Salem Barbeque.

The West Salem Diner is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can find the diner’s Facebook page here and their Instagram page here.