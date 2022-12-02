28º

Local News

Vinton community gathers for Christmas tree lighting, parade

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Carter Malpass

Tags: Christmas, Community, Vinton
Christmas preparations kicked off Thursday night in Vinton with the annual Christmas tree lighting.

VINTON, Va.Christmas celebrations kicked off Thursday night in Vinton with the annual Christmas tree lighting.

The ceremony was held at the Municipal Building where the community gathered to watch leaders flip the switch.

After the tree was lit, those in attendance enjoyed the Christmas parade.

Organizers said they had over 100 entries this year, including first responders, school bands, and even the Grinch himself.

To find other Christmas events in Southwest and Central Virginia, check out this article.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email