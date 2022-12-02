Vinton community gathers for Christmas tree lighting, parade

Christmas preparations kicked off Thursday night in Vinton with the annual Christmas tree lighting.

The ceremony was held at the Municipal Building where the community gathered to watch leaders flip the switch.

After the tree was lit, those in attendance enjoyed the Christmas parade.

Organizers said they had over 100 entries this year, including first responders, school bands, and even the Grinch himself.

