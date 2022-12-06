Carilion Children’s partners with Victory Junction to bring fun to the doctor’s office

Carilion Childrens at Tanglewood is working to make the doctor's office a little less scary with a new partnership

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Children’s at Tanglewood is working to make the doctor’s office a little less scary with a new partnership: Victory Junction.

Victory Junction is a non-profit based in North Carolina that helps to bring fun into hospitals and doctor’s offices, likes games and arts and crafts.

The goal of the program is to reduce stress for patients and provide an outlet during medical treatment.

“They’re thinking they are coming for blood work, for testing, for injections, for things that maybe aren’t that fun and are difficult and challenging for kids. So to have something bright and fun to bring joy to them while they’re here, it’s really something special and unique,” said Carilion Child’s Life Specialist, Carrie Mahoney.

This visit to Carilion Children’s is their first visit to Virginia. From now on, Victory Junction will be visiting Carilion Children’s once a month.