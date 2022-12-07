Community meeting held in Roanoke to discuss Brandon Avenue townhome proposal

They held a community meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the proposal.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke real estate development group has revised its plans to develop new townhomes along Brandon Avenue.

R.P. Fralin Incorporated submitted a proposal to develop 29 new townhomes at the site. And on Tuesday night, they shared the new proposal with community members and neighbors.

People living nearby are worried it will cause traffic in what they say is an already congested area.

Cathy Greenberg has continued to follow along since the first proposal back in 2017 and said the developers are starting to listen more and make changes.

“I will say that this is the best proposal that they have brought forward. I do think that they’ve listened to the comments that people were making about density and traffic and that makes me hopeful,” Greenberg said.

Roanoke’s Planning Commission will hear the proposal next Monday.