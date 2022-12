The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism.

Authorities told 10 News that Shiloh “Shy” Hall was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his home in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Ave NW.

Given his age, Roanoke Police are trying to get Hall home safely as soon as possible.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Hall, please call 911 and share what you know.